Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

Wonderful house with laminate floor, BRAND NEW DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, WASHER, DRYER ready tenants to enjoy. The kitchen opens to the dining and family room with a large breakfast bar. Patio in the back. Enjoy nearby schools, shopping and dining. Walking distance community playground/park. Quiet neighborhood. Vacant for immediate occupancy. More pictures will be on soon, please go to the recent sale to see pictures inside.