11010 Jutland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming new renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in Houston will be available soon for applications and move-in! Open style kitchen with granite countertop space, beautiful back-splash and plenty of cabinet space! Tray ceiling in master bedroom, granite counter-tops in bathrooms, mud room and much more! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.