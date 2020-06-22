10811 Shawnbrook Drive

Amenities

Newly updated unique 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with beautiful Landscape in the front and sparkling pool in the back. Located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. This 2759 sq ft House has popular split floor-plan. It includes a large Living Room that has Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace & Walls of Windows that overlook the pool, which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and family. Large converted garage with 1/2 bath and closet perfect for guest room, game room, quarters or office and 5th bedroom that could be study/library. Most of the house newly remodeled with granite counter-top in the kitchen and new tile floor. Owner will provide pool maintenanceMOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!