Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10811 Shawnbrook Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:38 PM

10811 Shawnbrook Drive

10811 Shawnbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10811 Shawnbrook Drive, Houston, TX 77071
Greater Fondren Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
Newly updated unique 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with beautiful Landscape in the front and sparkling pool in the back. Located in Southwest Houston. minutes from 610, Galleria, downtown, Medical center, Beltway 8, and S. Main. This 2759 sq ft House has popular split floor-plan. It includes a large Living Room that has Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace & Walls of Windows that overlook the pool, which makes this home ideal for entertaining friends and family. Large converted garage with 1/2 bath and closet perfect for guest room, game room, quarters or office and 5th bedroom that could be study/library. Most of the house newly remodeled with granite counter-top in the kitchen and new tile floor. Owner will provide pool maintenanceMOVE IN READY! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have any available units?
10811 Shawnbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have?
Some of 10811 Shawnbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10811 Shawnbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10811 Shawnbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10811 Shawnbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive has accessible units.
Does 10811 Shawnbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10811 Shawnbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

