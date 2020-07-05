All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 10807 Heatherford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
10807 Heatherford Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 4:50 PM

10807 Heatherford Drive

10807 Heatherford Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10807 Heatherford Drive, Houston, TX 77041
Westbranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Beautiful 1-story 3 bedroom updated home. Tiled entry leads to the large den with brick surround wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Kitchen features granite counters, tile back-splash, raised breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink and is open to the breakfast room. Lovely master suite with double French doors that lead to the back patio. Master bath features granite counters, tile flooring & walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio. Updates in 2019 include: double pane windows, granite counters, roof, flooring, carpet & exterior paint. A/C unit is 5 years old. Refrigerator in kitchen stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10807 Heatherford Drive have any available units?
10807 Heatherford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10807 Heatherford Drive have?
Some of 10807 Heatherford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10807 Heatherford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10807 Heatherford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10807 Heatherford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10807 Heatherford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10807 Heatherford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10807 Heatherford Drive offers parking.
Does 10807 Heatherford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10807 Heatherford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10807 Heatherford Drive have a pool?
No, 10807 Heatherford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10807 Heatherford Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 10807 Heatherford Drive has accessible units.
Does 10807 Heatherford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10807 Heatherford Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Highland
6969 Hollister St
Houston, TX 77040
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd
Houston, TX 77056
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St
Houston, TX 77007
Station at Mason Creek
21500 Park Row
Houston, TX 77449
Wimbledon Apartment Homes
16222 Stuebner Airline Rd
Houston, TX 77379
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr
Houston, TX 77005
The Milano
2500 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77077

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston