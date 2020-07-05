10807 Heatherford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful 1-story 3 bedroom updated home. Tiled entry leads to the large den with brick surround wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings and tile flooring. Kitchen features granite counters, tile back-splash, raised breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink and is open to the breakfast room. Lovely master suite with double French doors that lead to the back patio. Master bath features granite counters, tile flooring & walk-in closet. Backyard is fully fenced and has a covered patio. Updates in 2019 include: double pane windows, granite counters, roof, flooring, carpet & exterior paint. A/C unit is 5 years old. Refrigerator in kitchen stays.