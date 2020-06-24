All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10601 Murr Way

10601 Murr Way · No Longer Available
Location

10601 Murr Way, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
oven
Price: $1100
Security Deposit: $900
Processing fee: $200
Sq Feet: 1000
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 1
Heating: central
Cooling: central
Appliances: Stove/Range Separate Oven Garbage Disposal Dishwasher Microwave Refrigerator

Extras: Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home offers an open concept and a large living room, Kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, stainless steal microwave and stove, as well as refrigerator included! Spacious bedrooms, bathroom with built in shelves, and a Texas size back yard perfect for a family get together! All this priced to lease fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10601 Murr Way have any available units?
10601 Murr Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10601 Murr Way have?
Some of 10601 Murr Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10601 Murr Way currently offering any rent specials?
10601 Murr Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10601 Murr Way pet-friendly?
No, 10601 Murr Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 10601 Murr Way offer parking?
No, 10601 Murr Way does not offer parking.
Does 10601 Murr Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10601 Murr Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10601 Murr Way have a pool?
No, 10601 Murr Way does not have a pool.
Does 10601 Murr Way have accessible units?
No, 10601 Murr Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10601 Murr Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10601 Murr Way has units with dishwashers.

