10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:30 AM

10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE

10406 Shadow Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10406 Shadow Wood Drive, Houston, TX 77043
Spring Branch West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available to move in April 1st. Location Location!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Established Shadow Oaks has easy access to I-10, Beltway 8, & 290. Very spacious with Formal Living & Dining room, & Eat in kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet/ counter spa - Available to move in April 1st. Location Location!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Established Shadow Oaks has easy access to I-10, Beltway 8, & 290. Very spacious with Formal Living & Dining room, & Eat in kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet/ counter space & breakfast bar. Owner updated both baths with granite counter tops. Laminate wood floor in main rooms & carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with covered patio.

(RLNE4642475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.

