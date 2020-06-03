10406 SHADOW WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Available to move in April 1st. Location Location!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Established Shadow Oaks has easy access to I-10, Beltway 8, & 290. Very spacious with Formal Living & Dining room, & Eat in kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet/ counter spa - Available to move in April 1st. Location Location!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Established Shadow Oaks has easy access to I-10, Beltway 8, & 290. Very spacious with Formal Living & Dining room, & Eat in kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinet/ counter space & breakfast bar. Owner updated both baths with granite counter tops. Laminate wood floor in main rooms & carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful backyard with covered patio.



(RLNE4642475)