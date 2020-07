Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated dog park carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous updated Gem in Midtown.3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, Home & Garden type landscaped backyard for all of your entertaining needs. Wood floors and carpet in bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. Walking distance to all of the midtown hot spots & restaurants, grocery stores & Downtown, Dog parks, jogging trails are walking distance.Don't miss out on this opportunity! Move in ready!