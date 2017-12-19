All apartments in Houston
Location

1000 West Clay Street, Houston, TX 77019
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
FULLY FURNISHED. Roommates welcome. Relax or unwind on you own spacious private balcony of this upscale fully furnished midtown condo. Located in the hustle and bustle of Midtown/Montrose and Houston's vibrant downtown. This 2/2.5 bath condo features a master retreat with a bonus room that can be used as an office or study. Hardwood floors, tile, carpet, granite counters along w/washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Your car will be sheltered from the elements in the covered parking specifically assigned to you. The terrace, available to all tennats, is located on the top floor of the building is perfect for a panoramic view of the city or just for looking at the nightime stars. Take a look at the virtual tour for a complete look of property. Don't wait. Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W Clay Street have any available units?
1000 W Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W Clay Street have?
Some of 1000 W Clay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W Clay Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 W Clay Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 1000 W Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W Clay Street offers parking.
Does 1000 W Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 W Clay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W Clay Street have a pool?
No, 1000 W Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 W Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 W Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 W Clay Street has units with dishwashers.

