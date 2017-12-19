1000 W Clay Street

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. Roommates welcome. Relax or unwind on you own spacious private balcony of this upscale fully furnished midtown condo. Located in the hustle and bustle of Midtown/Montrose and Houston's vibrant downtown. This 2/2.5 bath condo features a master retreat with a bonus room that can be used as an office or study. Hardwood floors, tile, carpet, granite counters along w/washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Your car will be sheltered from the elements in the covered parking specifically assigned to you. The terrace, available to all tennats, is located on the top floor of the building is perfect for a panoramic view of the city or just for looking at the nightime stars. Take a look at the virtual tour for a complete look of property. Don't wait. Come see!