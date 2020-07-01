14651 Philippine Road

Amenities

Enjoy life's simple pleasures at kensington crossings luxury apartments. Located in the heart of houston, tx, kensington crossings is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living in our luxury apartments in houston, tx means everything that you need and love is close at hand. Our central location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping. apartments are cable ready and feature 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with center island/breakfast bar, black appliances, separate living room and dining area, in-home washer and dryer, walk-in shower and/or garden tub, ceiling fans, and spacious private patios. Garages/carports available. community amenities include monthly resident functions, limited access gates, huge resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spectacular clubhouse, cozy fire pit, business center, park-like setting and beautiful landscaping, children's play area, bbq and picnic area, theater room, and doggie park. Pets welcome!