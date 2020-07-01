All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 14651 Philippine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
14651 Philippine Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14651 Philippine Road

14651 Philippine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14651 Philippine Street, Harris County, TX 77040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
Enjoy life's simple pleasures at kensington crossings luxury apartments. Located in the heart of houston, tx, kensington crossings is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience. Living in our luxury apartments in houston, tx means everything that you need and love is close at hand. Our central location puts you just minutes away from local schools, fine dining, entertainment attractions and fabulous shopping. apartments are cable ready and feature 9 ft ceilings, kitchen with center island/breakfast bar, black appliances, separate living room and dining area, in-home washer and dryer, walk-in shower and/or garden tub, ceiling fans, and spacious private patios. Garages/carports available. community amenities include monthly resident functions, limited access gates, huge resort-style pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spectacular clubhouse, cozy fire pit, business center, park-like setting and beautiful landscaping, children's play area, bbq and picnic area, theater room, and doggie park. Pets welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14651 Philippine Road have any available units?
14651 Philippine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 14651 Philippine Road have?
Some of 14651 Philippine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14651 Philippine Road currently offering any rent specials?
14651 Philippine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14651 Philippine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 14651 Philippine Road is pet friendly.
Does 14651 Philippine Road offer parking?
Yes, 14651 Philippine Road offers parking.
Does 14651 Philippine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14651 Philippine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14651 Philippine Road have a pool?
Yes, 14651 Philippine Road has a pool.
Does 14651 Philippine Road have accessible units?
No, 14651 Philippine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14651 Philippine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14651 Philippine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14651 Philippine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 14651 Philippine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Ridge
4603 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Woodland Hills
3918 Atascocita Rd
Humble, TX 77396
Cue Luxury
20211 Longenbaugh Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Bella Capri
6030 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
40FiftyFive Braeswood Apartment Homes
4055 S Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
South Main Building
7551 Main St
Houston, TX 77030

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine