951 Easy Street

Fully updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with granite kitchen & baths, vinyl plank flooring, 2 living areas and breakfast nook off kitchen area, updated baths, stainless appliances, full size fridge available for tenant use but not warrantied. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

