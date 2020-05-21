916 Kings Canyon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Beautiful Fully updated home, will make you feel like you are on vacation every day!!! The single story home with a pool and beautiful back yard is absolutely a dream home!!! Oasis Back yard is the best view of this house that you can enjoy from your Living room window. Tankless hot water, sprinkler system in the front yard, landscape lighting are just a few of the of the updates. LED Lighting with surround sound in the living room and outdoor patio. Close to all your shopping needs and restaurants. Zoned to the sought after GCISD!!!