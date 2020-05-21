All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019

916 Kings Canyon Drive

Location

916 Kings Canyon Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful Fully updated home, will make you feel like you are on vacation every day!!! The single story home with a pool and beautiful back yard is absolutely a dream home!!! Oasis Back yard is the best view of this house that you can enjoy from your Living room window. Tankless hot water, sprinkler system in the front yard, landscape lighting are just a few of the of the updates. LED Lighting with surround sound in the living room and outdoor patio. Close to all your shopping needs and restaurants. Zoned to the sought after GCISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have any available units?
916 Kings Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have?
Some of 916 Kings Canyon Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Kings Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
916 Kings Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Kings Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 916 Kings Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 916 Kings Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Kings Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 916 Kings Canyon Drive has a pool.
Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 916 Kings Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Kings Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 Kings Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.

