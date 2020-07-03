All apartments in Grapevine
804 Wildwood Lane
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:30 AM

804 Wildwood Lane

804 Wildwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

804 Wildwood Ln, Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 2-2 duplex in Grapevine, GCISD - LAWN CARE included! Beautiful granite countertops throughout, neutral paint, open layout, spacious backyard and so much more! Nice sized family room and dining area boasts open views of the kitchen with pretty granite and loads of cabinet space. Bright master suite with floor-to-ceiling windows has a private bath with an extended vanity, dual sinks and ample storage. Roomy secondary, nice second bath, 2 inch blinds throughout, lovely backyard with open patio and 2 car carport. Centrally located to highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment - just minutes from Grapevine Lake! One small pet under 30 lbs considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
804 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 804 Wildwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 Wildwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 804 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 804 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 804 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 804 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 804 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 804 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

