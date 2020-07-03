804 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great 2-2 duplex in Grapevine, GCISD - LAWN CARE included! Beautiful granite countertops throughout, neutral paint, open layout, spacious backyard and so much more! Nice sized family room and dining area boasts open views of the kitchen with pretty granite and loads of cabinet space. Bright master suite with floor-to-ceiling windows has a private bath with an extended vanity, dual sinks and ample storage. Roomy secondary, nice second bath, 2 inch blinds throughout, lovely backyard with open patio and 2 car carport. Centrally located to highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment - just minutes from Grapevine Lake! One small pet under 30 lbs considered.