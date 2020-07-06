All apartments in Grapevine
717 Cory Street
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:18 PM

717 Cory Street

717 Cory Street · No Longer Available
Location

717 Cory Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Charming half duplex with updates in prime Grapevine location. Spacious living area with fireplace, open to kitchen. Bedrooms feature large walk-in closets, one with attached sun room or office space and patio access. Kitchen with ample storage, granite counters, double sink, and tile backsplash. Exterior features two covered patios, locking storage space, and two covered parking spaces. Less than 2 miles from Lake Grapevine, Katie's Wood Park, Historic Downtown Grapevine, and sought after Silverlake Elementary. Minutes from DFW International Airport. Available for May 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Cory Street have any available units?
717 Cory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 Cory Street have?
Some of 717 Cory Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 Cory Street currently offering any rent specials?
717 Cory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Cory Street pet-friendly?
No, 717 Cory Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 717 Cory Street offer parking?
Yes, 717 Cory Street offers parking.
Does 717 Cory Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Cory Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Cory Street have a pool?
No, 717 Cory Street does not have a pool.
Does 717 Cory Street have accessible units?
No, 717 Cory Street does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Cory Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 Cory Street has units with dishwashers.

