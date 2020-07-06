717 Cory Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Charming half duplex with updates in prime Grapevine location. Spacious living area with fireplace, open to kitchen. Bedrooms feature large walk-in closets, one with attached sun room or office space and patio access. Kitchen with ample storage, granite counters, double sink, and tile backsplash. Exterior features two covered patios, locking storage space, and two covered parking spaces. Less than 2 miles from Lake Grapevine, Katie's Wood Park, Historic Downtown Grapevine, and sought after Silverlake Elementary. Minutes from DFW International Airport. Available for May 1st move in.