617 E Worth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This home is located within walking distance to the heart of downtown Grapevine and is directly across the street from Grapevine Faith Christian School. You will love the easy to maintain concrete floors that flow through the main living areas. The front bedroom makes a perfect office. The kitchen is completely updated with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more. The living area opens to the kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious and features a huge master bathroom with its own shower and separate jetted tub along with a walk in closet. Outside you will find a covered patio and two storage sheds. This home also features a tankless hot water heater!