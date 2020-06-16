All apartments in Grapevine
Grapevine, TX
617 E Worth Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

617 E Worth Street

617 East Worth Street · No Longer Available
Location

617 East Worth Street, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located within walking distance to the heart of downtown Grapevine and is directly across the street from Grapevine Faith Christian School. You will love the easy to maintain concrete floors that flow through the main living areas. The front bedroom makes a perfect office. The kitchen is completely updated with white cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and much more. The living area opens to the kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious and features a huge master bathroom with its own shower and separate jetted tub along with a walk in closet. Outside you will find a covered patio and two storage sheds. This home also features a tankless hot water heater!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 617 E Worth Street have any available units?
617 E Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 617 E Worth Street have?
Some of 617 E Worth Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 617 E Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
617 E Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 617 E Worth Street pet-friendly?
No, 617 E Worth Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 617 E Worth Street offer parking?
Yes, 617 E Worth Street offers parking.
Does 617 E Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 617 E Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 617 E Worth Street have a pool?
No, 617 E Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 617 E Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 617 E Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 617 E Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 617 E Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

