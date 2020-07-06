All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated March 19 2019

504 Austin Creek Drive

Location

504 Austin Creek Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease in Grapevine at a one of a kind location - back yard has a large deck that overlooks the neighborhood creek offering a serene and private nature retreat. Large one story masterfully updated home with custom Venetian plastered fireplace, 10 ft vaulted ceilings, split master layout, formal dining area, large breakfast nook, and oversized family room. No carpet, all hard floors throughout including wood, tile and marble. Kitchen has it all sub zero fridge, wine fridge, granite counters, double ovens, island with cooktop and walk-in pantry. Master suite has separate vanities, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Washer-dryer, 2nd fridge, nest thermostat and vivant security all included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

