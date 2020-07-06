504 Austin Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rare opportunity to lease in Grapevine at a one of a kind location - back yard has a large deck that overlooks the neighborhood creek offering a serene and private nature retreat. Large one story masterfully updated home with custom Venetian plastered fireplace, 10 ft vaulted ceilings, split master layout, formal dining area, large breakfast nook, and oversized family room. No carpet, all hard floors throughout including wood, tile and marble. Kitchen has it all sub zero fridge, wine fridge, granite counters, double ovens, island with cooktop and walk-in pantry. Master suite has separate vanities, jetted tub and huge walk-in closet. Washer-dryer, 2nd fridge, nest thermostat and vivant security all included.