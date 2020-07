Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice small rental home close to Main street in Grapevine Tx and all that it has to offer . Home was recently updated inside and out, Has automatic gate for off street parking. Fenced in back yard for the pets , small back deck for relaxing . This one will not last long. Small dogs and cats are allowed with owners approval. All info contained with in to be verified by buyer or buyers agent.