Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
4137 Heartstone Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:11 AM

4137 Heartstone Drive

4137 Heartstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4137 Heartstone Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in highly sought after Grapevine! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has been well maintained by the owners. To include an updated master bathroom and brand new shower and fixtures. This home comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer! Home has two living areas, two dining areas and two garages! The additional two car garage is perfect for storage, she-shed, or workshop. Owner takes care of yard maintenance so you can enjoy Historic Downtown Grapevine! Cats ok. No dogs due to backyard not entirely fenced in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4137 Heartstone Drive have any available units?
4137 Heartstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 4137 Heartstone Drive have?
Some of 4137 Heartstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4137 Heartstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4137 Heartstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4137 Heartstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4137 Heartstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4137 Heartstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4137 Heartstone Drive offers parking.
Does 4137 Heartstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4137 Heartstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4137 Heartstone Drive have a pool?
No, 4137 Heartstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4137 Heartstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 4137 Heartstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4137 Heartstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4137 Heartstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

