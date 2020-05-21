4137 Heartstone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in highly sought after Grapevine! This 3 bedroom 2 full bath home has been well maintained by the owners. To include an updated master bathroom and brand new shower and fixtures. This home comes with Fridge, Washer and Dryer! Home has two living areas, two dining areas and two garages! The additional two car garage is perfect for storage, she-shed, or workshop. Owner takes care of yard maintenance so you can enjoy Historic Downtown Grapevine! Cats ok. No dogs due to backyard not entirely fenced in.