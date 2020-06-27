All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 3322 Bridlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
3322 Bridlewood Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:09 AM

3322 Bridlewood Drive

3322 Bridlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3322 Bridlewood Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 story brick home with great curb appeal! Flowing hardwood flooring welcomes you! Family room with brick feature fireplace and wet bar. Large Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butler's pantry with granite countertops. Master suite with dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Backyard featuring a pergola and plenty of yard space for kids or pets! Highly ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools!
$500 pet deposit, pets to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have any available units?
3322 Bridlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have?
Some of 3322 Bridlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3322 Bridlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3322 Bridlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3322 Bridlewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3322 Bridlewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3322 Bridlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3322 Bridlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3322 Bridlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3322 Bridlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3322 Bridlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3322 Bridlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Station Apartments
1022 Texan Trl
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Wildwood Creek
820 E Dove Loop Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
925 Main Street
925 S Main St
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary