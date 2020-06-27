3322 Bridlewood Drive

Amenities

2 story brick home with great curb appeal! Flowing hardwood flooring welcomes you! Family room with brick feature fireplace and wet bar. Large Eat-in Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and butler's pantry with granite countertops. Master suite with dual sink vanity, jetted tub, and walk-in closet. Backyard featuring a pergola and plenty of yard space for kids or pets! Highly ranked Grapevine-Colleyville ISD schools!

$500 pet deposit, pets to be considered by landlord on a case by case basis.