Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Location! Endless Possibilities! This mid century charmer is just steps from Main Street Historic Grapevine! Large lot is over one fourth of an acre, beautiful mature trees. 2019 full remodel just completed. New granite, HVAC, interior and exterior paint, kitchen appliances, tile and refinished original hardwood floors await! Brand new wood fence installed 2019. Plenty of space for parking. Take new TexRail to DFW airport or Ft Worth. Won't want to miss! No pets, no smoking.