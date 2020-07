Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean and spacious duplex in a quiet cul-de-sac. Ceiling fans in all rooms, 2 inch faux wood blinds, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Great location. Lawn care included. This duplex does NOT have a fenced back yard. Pets accepted on individual basis with additional deposit. Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval. Room sizes are approximate.