Grapevine, TX
2953 Peninsula Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:13 PM

2953 Peninsula Dr

2953 Peninsula Drive · No Longer Available
Grapevine
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

2953 Peninsula Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Lake view home - Property Id: 220231

Updated Grapevine Lake cabin close to lakeside hike and bike trails with easy access to nearby lakefront parks and downtown Grapevine. Spacious sunroom in front of home leading into large living/dining room open to kitchen and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom and bath area. Separate laundry room off kitchen with hookups for washer/dryer. Two central heating and air units enable separate climate control for front and rear areas of home. Parking for two cars in driveway. Lawn care service, quarterly exterminator service, and water/sewer/trash paid by owner.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220231
Property Id 220231

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5530566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Peninsula Dr have any available units?
2953 Peninsula Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 Peninsula Dr have?
Some of 2953 Peninsula Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 Peninsula Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Peninsula Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Peninsula Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2953 Peninsula Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2953 Peninsula Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2953 Peninsula Dr offers parking.
Does 2953 Peninsula Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2953 Peninsula Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Peninsula Dr have a pool?
No, 2953 Peninsula Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2953 Peninsula Dr have accessible units?
No, 2953 Peninsula Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Peninsula Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2953 Peninsula Dr has units with dishwashers.

