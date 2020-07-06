2953 Peninsula Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Lake view home - Property Id: 220231



Updated Grapevine Lake cabin close to lakeside hike and bike trails with easy access to nearby lakefront parks and downtown Grapevine. Spacious sunroom in front of home leading into large living/dining room open to kitchen and breakfast bar. Large master bedroom and bath area. Separate laundry room off kitchen with hookups for washer/dryer. Two central heating and air units enable separate climate control for front and rear areas of home. Parking for two cars in driveway. Lawn care service, quarterly exterminator service, and water/sewer/trash paid by owner.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220231

Property Id 220231



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5530566)