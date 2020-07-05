All apartments in Grapevine
Location

2820 Peninsula Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
pet friendly
This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of north Grapevine. As you drive up, you will feel like you are camping in the woods, all while you are still in the city! When you enter the front door, you will feel at home with the open space, comfortable flooring, and many windows to enjoy the view. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. Go out to the back deck and have breakfast, or have friends over for a barbecue. Grapevine Lake is just a quarter mile walk, and just a 5 minute drive to many distinguished shops. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 yrs and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Non-refundable Pet Dep of $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Peninsula Drive have any available units?
2820 Peninsula Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Peninsula Drive have?
Some of 2820 Peninsula Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Peninsula Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Peninsula Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Peninsula Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Peninsula Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Peninsula Drive offer parking?
No, 2820 Peninsula Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Peninsula Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Peninsula Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Peninsula Drive have a pool?
No, 2820 Peninsula Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Peninsula Drive have accessible units?
No, 2820 Peninsula Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Peninsula Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2820 Peninsula Drive has units with dishwashers.

