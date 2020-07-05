2820 Peninsula Drive

Amenities

This cozy 2 bed 1 bath home is located in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of north Grapevine. As you drive up, you will feel like you are camping in the woods, all while you are still in the city! When you enter the front door, you will feel at home with the open space, comfortable flooring, and many windows to enjoy the view. The kitchen and bathrooms have granite countertops. Go out to the back deck and have breakfast, or have friends over for a barbecue. Grapevine Lake is just a quarter mile walk, and just a 5 minute drive to many distinguished shops. Application Fee $49 each applicant 18 yrs and older. One dog under 30lbs only, no aggressive breeds. No cats. Non-refundable Pet Dep of $500.