2807 Panhandle Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

For Sale $350,000 or lease. If you like nature this is your wooded paradise in Carroll schools. The large living has soaring 2 story beam accent ceilings and open concept between eatin kitchen and sunroom can easily be accomplished which would open up the views of backyard and greenbelt corp of engineer beyond. Kitchen has eatin breakfast room, gas range with microwave above, breakfast bar & recessed lights. 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space & vaulted ceiling in Master. The front yard is low maintenance asian jasmine which requires trimming only twice per year. Wow over sized 24 ft deep garage, AC & roof replaced in past 2-3 yrs. Make Ready includes exterior painting & carpet cleaning.