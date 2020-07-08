All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2807 Panhandle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2807 Panhandle Drive
Last updated May 5 2020 at 8:57 AM

2807 Panhandle Drive

2807 Panhandle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2807 Panhandle Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Sale $350,000 or lease. If you like nature this is your wooded paradise in Carroll schools. The large living has soaring 2 story beam accent ceilings and open concept between eatin kitchen and sunroom can easily be accomplished which would open up the views of backyard and greenbelt corp of engineer beyond. Kitchen has eatin breakfast room, gas range with microwave above, breakfast bar & recessed lights. 3 large bedrooms with ample closet space & vaulted ceiling in Master. The front yard is low maintenance asian jasmine which requires trimming only twice per year. Wow over sized 24 ft deep garage, AC & roof replaced in past 2-3 yrs. Make Ready includes exterior painting & carpet cleaning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2807 Panhandle Drive have any available units?
2807 Panhandle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2807 Panhandle Drive have?
Some of 2807 Panhandle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2807 Panhandle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2807 Panhandle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2807 Panhandle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2807 Panhandle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 2807 Panhandle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2807 Panhandle Drive offers parking.
Does 2807 Panhandle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2807 Panhandle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2807 Panhandle Drive have a pool?
No, 2807 Panhandle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2807 Panhandle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2807 Panhandle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2807 Panhandle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2807 Panhandle Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Royal St. Moritz
2050 Grayson Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Vine on North Park
601 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Timberline Condos
3501 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Dog Friendly Apartments
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary