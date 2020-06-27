All apartments in Grapevine
Find more places like 2725 Greenbrook Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
2725 Greenbrook Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 2:49 AM

2725 Greenbrook Court

2725 Greenbrook Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grapevine
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2725 Greenbrook Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Rare opportunity to lease a 5 bedroom home in GCISD for under $3,000! High ceilings and flowing hardwood flooring welcome you! Living Room with gas fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen featuring granite, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs Master suite with separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Guest bed & bath down. Upstairs features a Gameroom, 3 large bedrooms, and Jack & Jill bath. Great backyard with plenty of green space for kids or pets! 2 car detached over-sized garage. This home has lots of built-ins and storage. Ready and waiting for your family! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 Pet deposit. Pets to be considered by landlord on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Greenbrook Court have any available units?
2725 Greenbrook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Greenbrook Court have?
Some of 2725 Greenbrook Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Greenbrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Greenbrook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Greenbrook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Greenbrook Court is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Greenbrook Court offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Greenbrook Court offers parking.
Does 2725 Greenbrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Greenbrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Greenbrook Court have a pool?
No, 2725 Greenbrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Greenbrook Court have accessible units?
No, 2725 Greenbrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Greenbrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Greenbrook Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Montelena
501 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cobblestone Village
951 Turner Rd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln
Grapevine, TX 76051
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road
Grapevine, TX 76051
Dove Park Apartments
1400 N Park Blvd
Grapevine, TX 76051
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy
Grapevine, TX 76051
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N
Grapevine, TX 76051

Similar Pages

Grapevine 1 BedroomsGrapevine 2 Bedrooms
Grapevine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrapevine Apartments with Pool
Grapevine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary