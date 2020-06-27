2725 Greenbrook Court

Amenities

Rare opportunity to lease a 5 bedroom home in GCISD for under $3,000! High ceilings and flowing hardwood flooring welcome you! Living Room with gas fireplace. Eat-in Kitchen featuring granite, center island, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs Master suite with separate shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Guest bed & bath down. Upstairs features a Gameroom, 3 large bedrooms, and Jack & Jill bath. Great backyard with plenty of green space for kids or pets! 2 car detached over-sized garage. This home has lots of built-ins and storage. Ready and waiting for your family! Fridge conveys with lease. $500 Pet deposit. Pets to be considered by landlord on case by case basis.