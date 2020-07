Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Two-story home in cul-de-sac is located in awesome area, just walking distance to trails, parks and Lake Grapevine! Tall ceilings, cozy brick fireplace, light neutral colors and dark espresso flooring with plush carpet throughout. Breakfast room, attached to the kitchen, offers bay windows looking out to the awesome backyard featuring large covered patio, perfect for entertaining or relaxing with the family.