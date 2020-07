Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Easy access to Hwy 114, 121, Minutes to shopping and restaurants of Downtown Grapevine and Southlake Town Square. 15 minutes to DFW Airport. Wonderful, open floorplan with lots of natural light and neutral tones throughout. Guest bedroom and full bath downstairs, spacious kitchen with eat in breakfast area. Large living rooms and huge master bedroom. Private cul-de-sac lot with private backyard, no neighbors behind you! Move-in ready!