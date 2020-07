Amenities

One bedroom, one bath unit in Grapevine. Property split from main home. Open living area and kitchenette equipped with refrigerator, hot plate, microwave and toaster oven. Large bedroom has a walk-in closet, separate vanity area and walk-in shower. Property comes with washer and dryer plus the use of the patio set. Yard care bills will be split between tenant and owner. No pets allowed. Property will be managed by Landlord. Tenant Benefits Package is not required.