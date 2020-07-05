206 Ivy Glen Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Quaint, cute, picture perfect neighborhood tucked in the middle of Historic Downtown Grapevine and the lake. The neighbors will make you feel right at home if you ever need to borrow a cup of sugar. Chill on the front porch, stroll the Historic Downtown by foot, have breakfast on Main Street, and spend a summer of fun at the lake marinas. Living here is like a vacation! This little cottage has updated kitchen with a farm sink. All kitchen appliances including refrigerator, wood floors throughout the home, carpet will be professionally cleaned prior to move in, lawn care, HOA, washer, dryer included in rent, and a bonus room...cozy air-controlled sunroom not listed in square footage. (FSBO)Owner-Agent.