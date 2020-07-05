All apartments in Grapevine
206 Ivy Glen Drive
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

206 Ivy Glen Drive

206 Ivy Glen Drive
Location

206 Ivy Glen Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quaint, cute, picture perfect neighborhood tucked in the middle of Historic Downtown Grapevine and the lake. The neighbors will make you feel right at home if you ever need to borrow a cup of sugar. Chill on the front porch, stroll the Historic Downtown by foot, have breakfast on Main Street, and spend a summer of fun at the lake marinas. Living here is like a vacation! This little cottage has updated kitchen with a farm sink. All kitchen appliances including refrigerator, wood floors throughout the home, carpet will be professionally cleaned prior to move in, lawn care, HOA, washer, dryer included in rent, and a bonus room...cozy air-controlled sunroom not listed in square footage. (FSBO)Owner-Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have any available units?
206 Ivy Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have?
Some of 206 Ivy Glen Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Ivy Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Ivy Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Ivy Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Ivy Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 206 Ivy Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Ivy Glen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Ivy Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Ivy Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Ivy Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Ivy Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.

