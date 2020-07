1928 Big Bend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THIS HOME HAS SO MANY GREAT OPPORTUNITIES. STARTING WITH THE EXTERIOR, IT IS SITUATED ON A CORNER LOT WITH MATURE TREES, IT HAS A SEPARATE DRIVE FOR YOUR RV BOAT TO PARK BEHIND AN 8 FT. PRIVACY FENCE, IT HAS A 12X16 STORAGE BLDG With LOFT & 220V, COVERED PATIO WITH GAS LINE TO THE GRILL. ON THE INSIDE THIS SINGLE STORY IS A SPLIT PLAN LAYOUT, THE MASTER SUITE HAS SEPARATE VANITIES, TUB, SHOWER, AND 2 WALK IN CLOSETS. THE KITCHEN HAS NICE TILE, NEWER UPDATED APPLIANCES AND OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING, FIREPLACE AND A BUILIT IN. THE SECONDARY ROOMS ARE NICE SIZE WITH A HALL BATH IN BETWEEN. PROPERTY has A FORMAL AREA AND A SUNROOM. reduced rate is for short lease, May 30, 2020 expiration.