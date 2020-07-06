All apartments in Grapevine
1905 Avonia Drive

Location

1905 Avonia Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home that shows like a model! Loaded with upgrades including pullout cabinet racks in kitchen cabinets, lots of storage space including a walk in attic space, nest thermostats, ring doorbell, wrought iron fixtures, all bedrooms have walk in closets, granite cntrs, 2 story ceiling with 2nd story windows in living and a gas log fireplace, Hunter ceiling fans, large breakfast bar, neutral paint throughout, open split bedroom floor plan, and so much more. You will enjoy entertaining on your pergola & vaulted ceiling wood covered patio overlooking the gorgeously landscaped backyard. There is even a shaded area that could be used for gardening & storage. Spacious storage building & more. View today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Avonia Drive have any available units?
1905 Avonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Avonia Drive have?
Some of 1905 Avonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Avonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Avonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Avonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Avonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1905 Avonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Avonia Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Avonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Avonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Avonia Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Avonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Avonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Avonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Avonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1905 Avonia Drive has units with dishwashers.

