1905 Avonia Drive

Gorgeous home that shows like a model! Loaded with upgrades including pullout cabinet racks in kitchen cabinets, lots of storage space including a walk in attic space, nest thermostats, ring doorbell, wrought iron fixtures, all bedrooms have walk in closets, granite cntrs, 2 story ceiling with 2nd story windows in living and a gas log fireplace, Hunter ceiling fans, large breakfast bar, neutral paint throughout, open split bedroom floor plan, and so much more. You will enjoy entertaining on your pergola & vaulted ceiling wood covered patio overlooking the gorgeously landscaped backyard. There is even a shaded area that could be used for gardening & storage. Spacious storage building & more. View today!