1864 Chris Craft Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Enjoy the lake from your living, kitchen or master bedroom, for this rare find overlooks Lake Grapevine's Southeastern shore and Katie's Woods Park. Its open living and master bedroom are spacious, both spilling out onto the expansive rear deck. Its 1960s charm remains. Yet kitchen, floor, window and bathroom renovations offer you modern comfort. Besides that, the oversized utility room offers ample storage and a place to offload equipment after your day's activities whether fishing, boating, hiking or a number of other sports. 10 minutes to D-FW Airport. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Historic Grapevine. Lake. For those in the know, that's enough said!