Home
/
Grapevine, TX
/
1864 Chris Craft Drive
1864 Chris Craft Drive

1864 Chris Craft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1864 Chris Craft Drive, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Enjoy the lake from your living, kitchen or master bedroom, for this rare find overlooks Lake Grapevine's Southeastern shore and Katie's Woods Park. Its open living and master bedroom are spacious, both spilling out onto the expansive rear deck. Its 1960s charm remains. Yet kitchen, floor, window and bathroom renovations offer you modern comfort. Besides that, the oversized utility room offers ample storage and a place to offload equipment after your day's activities whether fishing, boating, hiking or a number of other sports. 10 minutes to D-FW Airport. Grapevine-Colleyville ISD. Historic Grapevine. Lake. For those in the know, that's enough said!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have any available units?
1864 Chris Craft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
Is 1864 Chris Craft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1864 Chris Craft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1864 Chris Craft Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive offer parking?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have a pool?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1864 Chris Craft Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1864 Chris Craft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1864 Chris Craft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

