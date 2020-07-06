1816 Castle Court

Amenities
Newer Custom home with lots of upgrades located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Carroll School District. Features include hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry etc. Kitchen is open to the breakfast and family room that features a stone fireplace. Master Bedroom is downstairs and overlooks the backyard. Separate vanities, jet tub and separate shower complete the Master Suite. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft area. Come see this home -- You won't be disappointed.