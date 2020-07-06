1816 Castle Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newer Custom home with lots of upgrades located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Carroll School District. Features include hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry etc. Kitchen is open to the breakfast and family room that features a stone fireplace. Master Bedroom is downstairs and overlooks the backyard. Separate vanities, jet tub and separate shower complete the Master Suite. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft area. Come see this home -- You won't be disappointed.