Grapevine, TX
1816 Castle Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1816 Castle Court

1816 Castle Court · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Castle Court, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newer Custom home with lots of upgrades located at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Carroll School District. Features include hardwood floors, granite, stainless steel appliances, pantry etc. Kitchen is open to the breakfast and family room that features a stone fireplace. Master Bedroom is downstairs and overlooks the backyard. Separate vanities, jet tub and separate shower complete the Master Suite. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft area. Come see this home -- You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Castle Court have any available units?
1816 Castle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Castle Court have?
Some of 1816 Castle Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Castle Court currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Castle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Castle Court pet-friendly?
No, 1816 Castle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1816 Castle Court offer parking?
Yes, 1816 Castle Court offers parking.
Does 1816 Castle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Castle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Castle Court have a pool?
No, 1816 Castle Court does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Castle Court have accessible units?
No, 1816 Castle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Castle Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 Castle Court has units with dishwashers.

