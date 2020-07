Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE! Newly remodeled including new appliances. Cute, fresh and clean. Dryer connection for either gas or electric dryer. Lawn care included. Single car garage. Owner security system in place - tenant to pay for monitoring. Convenient to Baylor Hospital, shopping. Schools and room sizes to be verified by tenant. No cats please.