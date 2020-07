Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful MOVE-IN READY home in SOUTHLAKE CARROLLS SCHOOL DISTRICT, near Lake Grapevine! Open Concept, with updated

kitchen, granite, SS appliances, including refrigerator,washer and dryer. Oversized master suite, formal dinning room and wine case

on first floor. Secondary bedrooms, plus den on second floor. Great sized back yard with new fence, conventionally located to

shopping! ** Pets are case by case