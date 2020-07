Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 3 bath townhome with updated kitchen and downstairs bathroom. Laminate wood-look flooring in living and dining areas. Bonus storage closet under stairs. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Carpet in bedrooms and throughout the upstairs. Private courtyard out back leads to two car carport. Pet policy: Max one small dog and one cat, approval of landlord required. SHORT-TERM LEASE AVAILABLE.