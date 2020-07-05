1634 CHOTEAU CIR

This amazing 2 car garage, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for lease in highly sought after area. Located in the heart of Grapevine. Has fridge, washer and dryer included in monthly rent. Will be ready by February 15th.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
