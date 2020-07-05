1634 CHOTEAU CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This amazing 2 car garage, with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms for lease in highly sought after area. Located in the heart of Grapevine. Has fridge, washer and dryer included in monthly rent. Will be ready by February 15th.