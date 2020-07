Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious and beautiful home within walking distance of historic downtown Grapevine! Enjoy shopping, dining, entertainment and more! Washer and dryer hookups in the master bedroom closet (currently being used as a second living area). Large backyard has plenty of room to play, large trees for shade and multiple sheds for storage. Pets to be approved on a case by case basis. Playset in back yard to be removed by Landlord.