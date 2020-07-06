All apartments in Grapevine
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:10 PM

1116 S Pine Street

1116 S Pine St · No Longer Available
Location

1116 S Pine St, Grapevine, TX 76051

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Vintage home only 2 years young is approx. 2 blocks from Historic Downtown Grapevine. Feel the luxury upon entry, Beamed vaulted ceilings about the Grand room, fantastic for entertaining or snuggling by the fire. Wall to wall windows overlooking the covered outdoor entertainment center with out door fireplace. The chef in your family won't waist a minute preparing meals with an abundance of cabinets, counter space and top of the line appliances featuring a 5 burner gas cooktop with stainless vent. The bedrooms are split, the owners on suite is fit for a king with walk in shower and dual sinks. Frig is included in rent. Apply at my website

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 S Pine Street have any available units?
1116 S Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grapevine, TX.
How much is rent in Grapevine, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grapevine Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 S Pine Street have?
Some of 1116 S Pine Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 S Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1116 S Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 S Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1116 S Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grapevine.
Does 1116 S Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1116 S Pine Street offers parking.
Does 1116 S Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 S Pine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 S Pine Street have a pool?
No, 1116 S Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1116 S Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 1116 S Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 S Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 S Pine Street has units with dishwashers.

