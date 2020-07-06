1116 S Pine Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Vintage home only 2 years young is approx. 2 blocks from Historic Downtown Grapevine. Feel the luxury upon entry, Beamed vaulted ceilings about the Grand room, fantastic for entertaining or snuggling by the fire. Wall to wall windows overlooking the covered outdoor entertainment center with out door fireplace. The chef in your family won't waist a minute preparing meals with an abundance of cabinets, counter space and top of the line appliances featuring a 5 burner gas cooktop with stainless vent. The bedrooms are split, the owners on suite is fit for a king with walk in shower and dual sinks. Frig is included in rent. Apply at my website