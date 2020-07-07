All apartments in Grand Prairie
829 Southwest 5th Street
829 Southwest 5th Street

829 Southwest 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

829 Southwest 5th Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 2 bed, 1 bath home in Grand Prairie includes ceiling fans, vinyl and laminate flooring, central heat/air,a one-car garage plus driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home, located on a quiet street with tall, established trees, is located near a ton of local businesses, including Rodriguez Bakery, Bonita Food Mart, Mi Lindo Michoacan, Pizza Hut and more! It's just own the street from James Bowie Elementary School, and offers easy access to both PGBT and I-30!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Southwest 5th Street have any available units?
829 Southwest 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Southwest 5th Street have?
Some of 829 Southwest 5th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Southwest 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
829 Southwest 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Southwest 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Southwest 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 829 Southwest 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 829 Southwest 5th Street offers parking.
Does 829 Southwest 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Southwest 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Southwest 5th Street have a pool?
No, 829 Southwest 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 829 Southwest 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 829 Southwest 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Southwest 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Southwest 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

