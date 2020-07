Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Open living 3 bed 2 bath with new flooring in Mansfield ISD!!! Huge bedrooms and backyard! Large master with dual sinks, separate shower and walk-in closet. This home features an open kitchen with stainless and black appliances! The living area has a gas start wood burning fire place and large windows for natural light. Enjoy the community pools & amenities!