Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

6979 Sea Harbor Drive

6979 Sea Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6979 Sea Harbor Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Grand Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Come and take a look at this beauty! If you ever wanted to unwind after a long day this is where you want to do it! Inside you will love this open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Outside you will enjoy the nicely landscaped yard. Enjoy your weekends because yard care is included. Grilling on the built-in grill for family and friends is how your evenings should be spent. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 living areas and a media room and much more. Two community pools, green belt, ponds, gym and a great area to hike and bike. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Owner takes pride in this home and is looking for someone to do the same. Please verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have any available units?
6979 Sea Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have?
Some of 6979 Sea Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6979 Sea Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6979 Sea Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6979 Sea Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive offer parking?
No, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive has a pool.
Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6979 Sea Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6979 Sea Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

