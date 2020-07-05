6979 Sea Harbor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill media room

Come and take a look at this beauty! If you ever wanted to unwind after a long day this is where you want to do it! Inside you will love this open floor plan that's great for entertaining. Outside you will enjoy the nicely landscaped yard. Enjoy your weekends because yard care is included. Grilling on the built-in grill for family and friends is how your evenings should be spent. This home comes with 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 living areas and a media room and much more. Two community pools, green belt, ponds, gym and a great area to hike and bike. Minutes away from shopping and restaurants. Owner takes pride in this home and is looking for someone to do the same. Please verify schools.