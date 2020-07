Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Grand Home ready to move into. Exemplary Powell Elementary and Reagan middle schools within walking distance. Inviting vaulted ceilings and tons of space to enjoy and entertain friends and family. Family room with vaulted ceiling. Open kitchen featuring granite counters, built in GE appliances and custom cabinets. Slate fire place. Media wired for surround sound and projector. Hardwood floors from entry through formals, family room and kitchen. Large covered patio.