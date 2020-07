Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking

Brick, one level home with shaded front yard, open design, fireplace in the common areas, and ceramic tile flooring. Home is equipped with modern appliances. Spacious master bedroom, with walk in closet space, and carpeted floors. Back yard contains two carport spaces and a patio for your convenience.