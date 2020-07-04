All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated March 19 2019

411 Merritt Street

411 Merritt Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Merritt Street, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Westchester

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find plenty of living space to spread out and make memories. The beautiful kitchen includes updated appliances and lots of space to cook and entertain. Make this home yours today!

Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Merritt Street have any available units?
411 Merritt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Merritt Street have?
Some of 411 Merritt Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Merritt Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 Merritt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Merritt Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 Merritt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 411 Merritt Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 Merritt Street offers parking.
Does 411 Merritt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 Merritt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Merritt Street have a pool?
No, 411 Merritt Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 Merritt Street have accessible units?
No, 411 Merritt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Merritt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Merritt Street has units with dishwashers.

