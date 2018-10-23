3917 Escoba Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful , well maintained, with lots of improvements a must see ! Two living areas, master bedroom separate from other two bedroom. Hard surface flooring throughout , large skylight in kitchen giving natural lighting in the open concept layout. Yard is very well landscaped , large covered patio for outside enjoyment. Like new storage shed with extra top half storage area. Located near major roads, golf course , soccer field, entertainment and retail.

Not accepting pets, or housing vouchers .