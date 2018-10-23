All apartments in Grand Prairie
3917 Escoba Drive
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:29 AM

3917 Escoba Drive

3917 Escoba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Escoba Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful , well maintained, with lots of improvements a must see ! Two living areas, master bedroom separate from other two bedroom. Hard surface flooring throughout , large skylight in kitchen giving natural lighting in the open concept layout. Yard is very well landscaped , large covered patio for outside enjoyment. Like new storage shed with extra top half storage area. Located near major roads, golf course , soccer field, entertainment and retail.
Not accepting pets, or housing vouchers .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Escoba Drive have any available units?
3917 Escoba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Escoba Drive have?
Some of 3917 Escoba Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Escoba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Escoba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Escoba Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Escoba Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Escoba Drive offer parking?
No, 3917 Escoba Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3917 Escoba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Escoba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Escoba Drive have a pool?
No, 3917 Escoba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Escoba Drive have accessible units?
No, 3917 Escoba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Escoba Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 Escoba Drive has units with dishwashers.

