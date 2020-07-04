All apartments in Grand Prairie
3809 E Verde Woods Street
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:01 AM

3809 E Verde Woods Street

3809 East Verde Woods · No Longer Available
Location

3809 East Verde Woods, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A walk in the park or actually a brief walk to Coronado Woods park is where this beautiful, well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located. Offering over 2,200sf, this brick beauty has a layout to love and the space to live. 2 living areas with a gas log fireplace and beautifully carved wood mantel, and wooden bookshelf in the formal living. 2 dining areas and large laundry room with sink and ample cabinetry with additional room for a 2nd refrigerator or freezer. The kitchen features a gas range and dishwasher with a breakfast bar and the 3rd bedroom has a private entrance. Fenced backyard with storage shed and covered back porch. Pet-friendly property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have any available units?
3809 E Verde Woods Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have?
Some of 3809 E Verde Woods Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 E Verde Woods Street currently offering any rent specials?
3809 E Verde Woods Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 E Verde Woods Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3809 E Verde Woods Street is pet friendly.
Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street offer parking?
Yes, 3809 E Verde Woods Street offers parking.
Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 E Verde Woods Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have a pool?
No, 3809 E Verde Woods Street does not have a pool.
Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have accessible units?
No, 3809 E Verde Woods Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 E Verde Woods Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3809 E Verde Woods Street has units with dishwashers.

