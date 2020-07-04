3809 E Verde Woods Street

Amenities

A walk in the park or actually a brief walk to Coronado Woods park is where this beautiful, well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located. Offering over 2,200sf, this brick beauty has a layout to love and the space to live. 2 living areas with a gas log fireplace and beautifully carved wood mantel, and wooden bookshelf in the formal living. 2 dining areas and large laundry room with sink and ample cabinetry with additional room for a 2nd refrigerator or freezer. The kitchen features a gas range and dishwasher with a breakfast bar and the 3rd bedroom has a private entrance. Fenced backyard with storage shed and covered back porch. Pet-friendly property!