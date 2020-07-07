319 Ware Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Property is a Cozy 2 Bed-RM, 2 Bath-RM, with an Open Floor Plan Concept! Unit is located on the 2nd floor. Property is close to Community Park & Hwy 161. ** Vinyl Wood Flooring thru out the property, Updated for Kitchen Counter Tops & Bathroom Counter Tops, Appliances- Electric Range Oven Range and Dishwasher, Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet & 2nd Bedroom has large Closet Space! Must have 12 current or previous Rental History with good reporting & all terms completed, No outstanding balances. TAR Application required, proof of income most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & Photo ID or DL must be turned in at the office, No Faxing or Emailing! Sorry No Housing Voucher accepted & No Pet's allowed. Thank You!