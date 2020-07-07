All apartments in Grand Prairie
319 Ware Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:09 PM

319 Ware Drive

319 Ware Drive · No Longer Available
Location

319 Ware Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75051

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property is a Cozy 2 Bed-RM, 2 Bath-RM, with an Open Floor Plan Concept! Unit is located on the 2nd floor. Property is close to Community Park & Hwy 161. ** Vinyl Wood Flooring thru out the property, Updated for Kitchen Counter Tops & Bathroom Counter Tops, Appliances- Electric Range Oven Range and Dishwasher, Master Bedroom has Walk in Closet & 2nd Bedroom has large Closet Space! Must have 12 current or previous Rental History with good reporting & all terms completed, No outstanding balances. TAR Application required, proof of income most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs & Photo ID or DL must be turned in at the office, No Faxing or Emailing! Sorry No Housing Voucher accepted & No Pet's allowed. Thank You!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Ware Drive have any available units?
319 Ware Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 Ware Drive have?
Some of 319 Ware Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Ware Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Ware Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Ware Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 Ware Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 319 Ware Drive offer parking?
No, 319 Ware Drive does not offer parking.
Does 319 Ware Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Ware Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Ware Drive have a pool?
No, 319 Ware Drive does not have a pool.
Does 319 Ware Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Ware Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Ware Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Ware Drive has units with dishwashers.

