Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

3001 S Carrier Pkwy

3001 South Carrier Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3001 South Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Grand Prairie 1/1 $820

Exterior Amenities: 2 Pools, Tennis court, Laundry room, School bus stop, Handicap modified units
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Attached garages, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators
  Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have any available units?
3001 S Carrier Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have?
Some of 3001 S Carrier Pkwy's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 S Carrier Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
3001 S Carrier Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 S Carrier Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy offers parking.
Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy has a pool.
Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 3001 S Carrier Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 S Carrier Pkwy has units with dishwashers.

