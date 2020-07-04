All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2947 Nadar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2947 Nadar
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:04 PM

2947 Nadar

2947 Nadar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2947 Nadar, Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Mira Lagos

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2-story on large corner lot in Mira Lagos! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a formal dining area, upstairs game room with dry bar and balcony access,, executive study with granite-topped desk and built-in cabinetry, and 3-car garage! Beautiful hardwood flooring and plush carpeting, towering family room ceilings, designer paint tones, crown molding, wrought iron balusters, and MUCH more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, double ovens, gas cooktop, and mom's desk that makes a terrific coffee bar! Large backyard features a relaxing patio area and built-in grill!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 Nadar have any available units?
2947 Nadar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2947 Nadar have?
Some of 2947 Nadar's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 Nadar currently offering any rent specials?
2947 Nadar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 Nadar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 Nadar is pet friendly.
Does 2947 Nadar offer parking?
Yes, 2947 Nadar offers parking.
Does 2947 Nadar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 Nadar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 Nadar have a pool?
No, 2947 Nadar does not have a pool.
Does 2947 Nadar have accessible units?
No, 2947 Nadar does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 Nadar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 Nadar does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wymberly Pointe
702 W Warrior Trl
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Grand Courtyards
525 W Westchester Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District