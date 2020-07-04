2947 Nadar

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2-story on large corner lot in Mira Lagos! Inside you will find 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, a formal dining area, upstairs game room with dry bar and balcony access,, executive study with granite-topped desk and built-in cabinetry, and 3-car garage! Beautiful hardwood flooring and plush carpeting, towering family room ceilings, designer paint tones, crown molding, wrought iron balusters, and MUCH more! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, breakfast bar, double ovens, gas cooktop, and mom's desk that makes a terrific coffee bar! Large backyard features a relaxing patio area and built-in grill!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.