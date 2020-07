Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The front exterior is charming and complete with a gigantic yard, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, a patio area, and lots of shaded space for outdoor entertaining. The interior features plenty of natural lighting throughout, stunning hardwood flooring, lots of open space, and a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, all-white cabinetry, and updated cabinetry